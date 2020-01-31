Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Popular in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.25 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BPOP. ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Popular stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,849. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.19. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 614,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,217,000 after acquiring an additional 85,125 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 68,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,927,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Popular by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $96,629.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $515,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,566.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,961 shares of company stock worth $1,505,377 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

