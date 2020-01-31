Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

PLYA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 423,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,294. The company has a market cap of $926.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $46,761.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,596 shares in the company, valued at $618,497.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander Stadlin sold 11,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $89,210.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 643,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,652.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,847 shares of company stock worth $362,697. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 403.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 47,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

