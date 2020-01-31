PlayGame Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. PlayGame has a market cap of $258,597.00 and $890.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.94 or 0.02974842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00195503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00122686 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,153,478 tokens. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

