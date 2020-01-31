PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.25

PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHI. Citigroup raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get PLDT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $819.96 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 22.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PLDT Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 105,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PLDT by 60.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 67,720 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in PLDT by 233.3% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in PLDT in the third quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in PLDT by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 24,168 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.