Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $546,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.26. 5,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

