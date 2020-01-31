Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 440 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,022,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

NYSE:ADS traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,521. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $99.20 and a 12-month high of $182.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.04 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

