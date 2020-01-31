Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.01 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON:PPG opened at GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $768,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.20. Plutus Powergen has a 52-week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.51 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.22.
About Plutus Powergen
Further Reading: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Plutus Powergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plutus Powergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.