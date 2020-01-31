Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.01 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:PPG opened at GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $768,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.20. Plutus Powergen has a 52-week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.51 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Plutus Powergen

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

