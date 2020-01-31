PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Receives $53.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

PNM Resources stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -423.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

