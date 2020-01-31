Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 401,403 Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 401,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,769,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,270,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,329,344. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $199.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

