Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,336 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,167 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Target by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.70. 494,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,115,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.