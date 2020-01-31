Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 119,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Westrock by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after purchasing an additional 799,557 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Westrock by 544.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 503,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 425,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Westrock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,106,000 after acquiring an additional 357,491 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Westrock in the 4th quarter worth about $13,608,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Westrock in the 4th quarter worth about $12,200,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRK. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

WRK stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.74. 80,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,971. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13. Westrock Co has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

