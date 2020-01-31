Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 748 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NSC traded down $6.64 on Friday, reaching $207.86. 109,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $166.33 and a 12 month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.29.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

