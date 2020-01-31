Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

IJH traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.81. 445,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.98. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $180.29 and a 12-month high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

