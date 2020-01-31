Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 380,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,672,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC owned 0.21% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $945,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.78. The stock had a trading volume of 70,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,575. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.37 and a 1 year high of $118.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.11 and its 200 day moving average is $116.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.