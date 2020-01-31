Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Takes Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 293,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $23,803,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in State Street by 91.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,365. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Shares of STT stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.44. 90,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,138. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

