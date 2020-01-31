PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Shares Gap Down to $34.35

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.50, but opened at $34.35. PolyOne shares last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 10,292,841 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POL. TheStreet cut shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POL. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PolyOne by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

