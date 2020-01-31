PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Shares Gap Down to $34.35

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.50, but opened at $34.35. PolyOne shares last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 10,292,841 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POL. TheStreet cut shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POL. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PolyOne by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PolyOne (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

