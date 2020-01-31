Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s FY2019 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

POR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

NYSE:POR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 64,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,869. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.11. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.94 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3,749.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,469,000 after buying an additional 1,069,289 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 430.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after buying an additional 884,736 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 969,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,110,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 817,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,627,000 after buying an additional 196,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after buying an additional 130,063 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.