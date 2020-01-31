Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Announces Earnings Results

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Power Integrations updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.67. 639,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,799. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $106.72. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $160,655.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,561,949.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $468,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,272,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,844 shares of company stock worth $8,113,058 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

