Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,327,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,223,964. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57. The stock has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

