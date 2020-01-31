Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 924,700 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 931,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,016,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 82.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 70,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 861.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 42,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,051,000 after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $906.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.