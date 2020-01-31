Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Pressure Biosciences stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.50. 23,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,097. Pressure Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

Pressure Biosciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

