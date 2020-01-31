Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) & MetroCity Bankshares (OTCMKTS:MCBS) Financial Comparison

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Prime Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

10.4% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Prime Meridian and MetroCity Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A MetroCity Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

MetroCity Bankshares has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.71%. Given MetroCity Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MetroCity Bankshares is more favorable than Prime Meridian.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Meridian and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Meridian 19.28% 7.34% 0.88% MetroCity Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prime Meridian and MetroCity Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Meridian $17.54 million 3.66 $4.04 million N/A N/A MetroCity Bankshares $123.11 million 3.33 $44.72 million $1.81 8.88

MetroCity Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Meridian.

Summary

Prime Meridian beats MetroCity Bankshares on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, money-market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. It also provides a range of loan products comprising commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, construction, and commercial loans; and consumer loans, such as automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers electronic banking services, such as mobile banking, remote deposit, mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, notary, night depository, investment, and automated teller services, as well as debit cards, direct deposits, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and credit and merchant cards. As of December 31, 2018, Prime Meridian Holding Company had three banking offices in Tallahassee and Crawfordville, Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services. It operates through branches located in Duluth, Johns Creek, Suwanee and Norcross, Georgia; Opelika and Montgomery, Alabama; Centreville, Virginia; Grand Prairie and Dallas, Texas; Fort Lee, New Jersey; and Bayside, New York. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Doraville, Georgia.

