Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires 410 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,992,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.06. 1,756,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,983. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.99.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

