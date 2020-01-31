Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 11,197 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 530.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NLY. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.74. 287,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,316,385. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.40.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director John H. Schaefer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at $805,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.