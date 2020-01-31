Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.41. 496,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,060. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

