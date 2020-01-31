ProQR Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,829% compared to the typical volume of 51 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 12.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 223.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 402,779 shares during the last quarter. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.40. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

