ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,327 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

