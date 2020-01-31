ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Trading 6.5% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.38 and last traded at $39.11, 3,448,131 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 1,774,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.1421 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)
ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.
