ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Trading 6.5% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.38 and last traded at $39.11, 3,448,131 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 1,774,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.1421 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.