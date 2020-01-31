ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.65, approximately 701,629 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 411,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0812 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) by 12,306.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,612 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.90% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

