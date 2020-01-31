Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Independent Research set a €11.80 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.80 ($19.53).

PSM traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, hitting €11.99 ($13.94). The company had a trading volume of 1,840,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a one year low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a one year high of €16.99 ($19.75). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

