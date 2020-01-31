Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $78.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PB. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Hovde Group cut Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.93.

Shares of PB traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,642,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.28. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

