Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives $21.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

In other news, EVP Suneel Gupta bought 30,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 389,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,797.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Giraudo bought 8,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 39,175 shares of company stock worth $205,493. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 65.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 81.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. 154,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,030. The company has a market cap of $205.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $16.67.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

