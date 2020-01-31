Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives $21.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

In other news, EVP Suneel Gupta bought 30,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 389,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,797.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Giraudo bought 8,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 39,175 shares of company stock worth $205,493. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 65.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 81.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. 154,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,030. The company has a market cap of $205.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $16.67.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Analyst Recommendations for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit