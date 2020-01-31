Proton Token (PTT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Proton Token has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LBank, FCoin and CoinTiger. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $931,733.00 and approximately $337,714.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.16 or 0.02874412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00194138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00121587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,213,509,695 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global . The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinTiger, LBank, FCoin, BCEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

