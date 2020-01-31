Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 223 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,966,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.34. The stock had a trading volume of 180,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,695. The firm has a market cap of $255.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.82. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

