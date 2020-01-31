Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.55

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 41369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44.
Provident Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:PFS)
Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.
