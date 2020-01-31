Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.55

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 41369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,224 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

