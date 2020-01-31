Provident Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.19 on Friday, reaching $212.17. 15,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,914. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $184.64 and a 52 week high of $223.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

