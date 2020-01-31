Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000. iShares North American Tech ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares North American Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.17. 87 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,750. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.51. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $188.03 and a twelve month high of $260.32.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

