Provident Wealth Management LLC Takes $15.58 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 371,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,579,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 13.9% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 110,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $43.05. 29,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $34.54 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

