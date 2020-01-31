Prudent Investors Network Takes Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Prudent Investors Network acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Prudent Investors Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $455,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.01. 126,466 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.58 and its 200 day moving average is $162.13. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

