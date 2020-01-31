PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00.

PHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.52.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,173,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 20.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 62,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 491,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

