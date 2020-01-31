PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) PT Lowered to GBX 190

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of PZC opened at GBX 192.69 ($2.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 199.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 205.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.12 million and a PE ratio of 31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.62. PZ Cussons has a 52-week low of GBX 175 ($2.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 229 ($3.01).

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

