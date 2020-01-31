Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,247 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 185,343 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 4,317.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 250.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 33,723 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.27. 81 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,928. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $10.42.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Pzena Investment Management Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

