Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Issued By Northcoast Research

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

LYV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.10.

LYV stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,065.00 and a beta of 1.16. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.48.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,804.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

