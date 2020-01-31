Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.21.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,023,672. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 159.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

