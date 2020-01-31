Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for TCF Financial Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $47.71.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,632,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.