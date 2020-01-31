Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corning in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.06. 1,078,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,859,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27. Corning has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,095,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,121,000 after acquiring an additional 71,128 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,021,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Corning by 23.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,863,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,159,000 after acquiring an additional 352,220 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 132.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,826,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $70,467.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

