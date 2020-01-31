Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,150. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.42. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,389,000 after buying an additional 856,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after buying an additional 605,330 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $136,752,000 after buying an additional 490,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $328,864,000 after buying an additional 482,072 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

