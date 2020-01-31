Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Align Technology, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Align Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.42.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $9.93 on Friday, hitting $252.96. The company had a trading volume of 414,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.00. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $169.84 and a 52 week high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

In other news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $130,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 841 shares in the company, valued at $218,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,993,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,975. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter worth $49,760,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4,163.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 210,858 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 186.5% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 106,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $14,519,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

