Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Raised by National Bank Financial (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNI. Deutsche Bank cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.69.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.90. The company had a trading volume of 443,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.33. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $80.95 and a one year high of $96.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,524,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,591,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32,325 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 158,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

