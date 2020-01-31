Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $124.00 and last traded at $124.00, with a volume of 86985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.56.

The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.03%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.11.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $199,821.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 11.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 22.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.38.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

